SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoIP Service Provider LineOne says business text messaging provides more opportunities to connect with customers and further sales efforts.
"Text messaging for businesses is almost as important as email these days," said LineOne's Vice President of Technology Brandon Connolly. "With email, a customer is often left waiting for responses. With text messaging, a customer or potential client can receive answers quickly without needing to put in much effort."
Although text messaging has primarily been used for personal communication, sixty-eight percent of businesses now use texting to communicate with their customers, according to Zipwhip's 2020 State of Texting Report.
According to the report, 43 percent of consumers have proactively texted a business, and 1 in 3 consumers has tried to text a business and not received a response; this indicates the business most likely has not text enabled its phone number.
With more consumers expecting businesses to communicate with them on their terms, it is important to add text messaging to the standard emails, phone calls and, nowadays, online chat, Connolly said.
LineOne is able to enable texting from a business phone number, as well as automatically respond to texts via the LineOne Text Bot.
Benefits:
- Inbound messages can be read on an SMS console or portal and replied to from a computer, just like an email
- Responses to common questions can be automated using Artificial Intelligence
- Outgoing messages are sent from your main business number to reinforce your brand and phone number
- Amplify messages by sending to multiple phone numbers at once
- Communicate efficiently in a single text thread viewable across devices, including smartphones, computers and tablets
To learn more about LineOne's business office phone systems or receive a hosted VoIP for business quote, call 1-888-251-3456 or visit us at Line.one.
About LineOne:
LineOne offers scalable, high-quality business phone solutions. LineOne phone systems are uniquely designed for clients' businesses in order to simplify their communications and control costs while accessing the most advanced forms of communications, including business texting, web conferencing, voicemail to email and more. LineOne supports businesses across the United States.
