DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingk, the leader in managed integration services for education ecosystems, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, to help bring the education sector to the cloud through Lingk's Managed Integration Services using Red Hat's open-source cloud, infrastructure, and integration solutions.
In a time where 83% of education institutions are exploring, developing a strategy, or engaged in digital transformation, according to the EDUCAUSE Digital Transformation Study 2020, cloud -based solutions are essential. Red Hat's comprehensive open-source software products can be used for administration, education, and research. As these solutions span across many of the IT departments and operations of educational institutions, Lingk Managed Integration Services can integrate these systems and applications to help streamline adoption and migration for Red Hat software platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Fuse.
The deep industry knowledge of Lingk's managed integration services team paired with Lingk's integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), education ecosystem connectors and prebuilt reusable recipe library will ensure strategic objectives are met on time, at budget.
"Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, being used by many of our Higher Education institutions. Building integrations on top of Red Hat technologies such as OpenShift will allow us to accelerate digital transformation projects," said Rajeev Arora, COO, Lingk.
"Red Hat's partner ecosystem is a vital component in delivering powerful, flexible and open solutions to enterprises. Lingk's managed services team has extensive experience with integrations on various platforms, and we look forward to collaborating with Lingk to expand their service offerings across the education sector," said Michael Byrd, Vice President, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat.
With Red Hat's open-source solutions and Lingk's integration services and iPaaS, institutions can face the mounting pressure to transform their business processes to cloud-based technologies leveraging existing headcount budget, in a fraction of the time. Lingk is excited to collaborate with Red Hat to support the education industry with its digital transformation journey.
