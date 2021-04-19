DANVILLE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingk, the leader in accelerating digital transformation through powerful cloud data loading, data pipelines and enterprise integration platform technology, as well as professional services, today announced several new products to accelerate Digital Transformation in Higher Education by driving enterprise integration of DocuSign technologies. The Lingk solutions will enable faster delivery of new forms, reduce time to complete forms, increase self-service access, increase FTE productivity, and lower form abandonment rates.
According to IDC, organizations using dynamic forms saved $890k on average due to staff and compliance efficiencies, with 2.2 FTE of productive time saved/gained. Simultaneously, time to complete forms reduced by 61% and form abandonment rate lowered by 20%.
DocuSign Connectors by Lingk:
- DocuSign Pre-Fill Extension
- DocuSign Connector for Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague
- DocuSign Connector for Oracle PeopleSoft
Today, users have to manually enter data into forms even when they've already provided it for other systems. Administrative staff then has to manually pull information from forms and enter into other systems. Both of these manual processes are time consuming and can cause missing, duplicate, and inconsistent data.
The DocuSign Pre-Fill Extension helps Higher Ed Institutions simplify the student experience and reduce manual data entry errors by automatically pre-filling forms with information from their Single-sign-on systems (SSO such as SAML). Other pre-fill information sources can easily be added by institutions or developed by Lingk. Specified information from your SSO or data access points will automatically pre-fill into selected tabs in your forms.
After forms are signed, Lingk provides automated post-signature integrations between DocuSign and Student Information Systems, to streamline and automate this process. The data from completed DocuSign forms will automatically post into Higher Education Student Information Systems (SIS) on a customer defined schedule (nightly/hourly).
These integrations significantly improve data governance at Higher Education institutions by preventing missing, duplicate, and inconsistent data being entered into their student information system. Further, it saves students, parents, and alumni time from filling out forms and eliminates the manual data entry process for administrative staff to improve responsiveness to students and alumni.
