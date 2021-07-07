ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced its AirFinder OnSiteTM IoT asset tracking platform is a winner of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award presented by IoT Evolution World. The first enterprise IoT platform to achieve accuracy at the sub-meter level -- to within an arm's length -- AirFinder OnSite makes it possible for companies of all sizes to track thousands to millions of high-value assets in campus-based environments with an unprecedented high degree of accuracy, unmatched power efficiency and affordable cost.
"Congratulations to the recipients of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a global, integrated media company that publishes IoT Evolution World. "It is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs at IoT Evolution World to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes."
Launched in March 2021, AirFinder OnSite features six patented innovations at the firmware level that cover an array of technical challenges that need to be met for an enterprise grade solution – including ranging methodology, interference avoidance, location algorithm, power efficiency and scalability to high tag densities. Together, these innovations allow asset location to be fine-tuned to the sub-meter level, making it the most precise Bluetooth-based location technology available.
With Link Labs' proprietary eXtreme Low Energy (XLE) innovation to determine location, battery life of AirFinder OnSite tags has been extended by more than 400%, or approximately 1-2 years without needing replacement, compared to proximity-based location systems. This allows tags with very small batteries to last for up to three years for use cases such as finding assets in large manufacturing or distribution environments. Small items such as tools and calibrated instruments can now be tracked as easily as carts, inventory and work-in-process.
AirFinder OnSite also achieves a fractional infrastructure cost compared to industry alternatives when high accuracy is needed everywhere, with savings of up to 90% possible. Because asset location is determined on the tag, low-cost low bandwidth infrastructure can be used for data backhaul, reducing system costs. Further, with unprecedented power efficiency and high accuracy coming from a wide array of standard, low-cost Bluetooth LE tags, AirFinder OnSite's total cost of ownership is substantially less than ultra-wideband or traditional Bluetooth-based solutions.
AirFinder OnSite is ideal for IoT asset tracking in facilities with large footprints, such as distribution centers, warehouses, manufacturing sites and hospitals, among others. Link Labs is initially offering AirFinder OnSite to early technology adopters through the company's AirFinder Early Access ProgramTM.
IoT Evolution World's annual Product of the Year Awards honor the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things. Nominated solutions are judged by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine, which is published by TMC. For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
