ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced its AirFinder SuperTag IoT tracking device has won the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, an annual U.S. business awards program. It adds to AirFinder SuperTag's earlier Bronze 2021 Stevie Award for Best New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management.
The American Business Awards are nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crown." The worldwide online public vote for the People's Choice Stevie Awards was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 92,000 total votes were cast.
AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial IoT tracking device that blends five different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID, Polte®and Link Labs' AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It seamlessly transitions from one technology to another, as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations, based on the unique requirements of each specific application. It can be deployed in minutes and is uniquely power-optimized to last years in the field without needing to change batteries.
AirFinder SuperTag Pro's configurability allows full control of update rates and location technology prioritization to ensure the right blend of latency and battery life. Additionally, Link Labs assists companies with monitoring how devices perform in the field to optimize their use over time. Location data from each device securely flows to the AirFinder web app or directly to customer databases via extensible APIs, providing the ability to locate and monitor assets in real-time, analyze asset history, add rules and alerts, establish geofences and more. The system supports Firmware-Over-the-Air (FOTA) upgrades to ensure that its capabilities are continuously evolving. It achieves an IP67 rating for outdoor deployment, one of the highest levels of protection from dust, water and liquids.
AirFinder SuperTag is offered at Amazon as a "Pro Evaluation Kit," a low-risk way for businesses to try out the technology and see how it can track and protect assets and reduce costs. On sale for $749, the AirFinder SuperTag Pro Evaluation Kit includes everything a business needs to quickly get up and running -- four (4) AirFinder SuperTag Pro tags; four (4) indoor, battery-powered location beacons; one (1) AirFinder SuperTag mounting bracket; batteries and other necessary mounting hardware; and a free 90-day AirFinder web app trial (includes cellular data usage).
For more information, go to: https://www.link-labs.com/airfinder-supertag.
About Link Labs
Link Labs is a provider of the industry's most complete, end-to-end, enterprise IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship platform, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage hundreds to millions of business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between – and features customized reporting and advanced analytics while integrating seamlessly into business workflows. Link Labs was founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; today, the company is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs holds more than 25 patents for its software-driven innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
