ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
Link Labs Chief Engineer Mark Bloechl and Principal Architect Scott Wohler will join Wirepas SVP Youssef Kamel to host a webinar to discuss how this new partnership is advancing the world of IoT.
With their latest solutions integrations, Link Labs' AirFinder OnSite and Wirepas' Massive Network bring an innovative new offering to customers by combining the power of Link Labs' proprietary AirFinder OnSite Xtreme Low Energy (XLE) technology to enable secure, energy-efficient and accurate indoor location tracking through the use of the Wirepas Massive Network.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Tues., February 22, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
This is a free online event. To register, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/events/webinars/partnering-for-advanced-iot-networks-wirepas-and-link-labs
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs