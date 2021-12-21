ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of a comprehensive IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today celebrates its record-setting year of industry recognitions for its technological innovations in commercial IoT asset tracking. In 2021, Link Labs' flagship AirFinder OnSite IoT asset tracking platform and its AirFinder SuperTag IoT device were awarded eight (8) total awards for innovations in asset tracking in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.
"We're excited our technology is resonating so strongly in the commercial IoT asset tracking market and being recognized as true breakthroughs by our industry peers," said Bob Proctor, founder and CEO of Link Labs. "As a company, we're driven by advanced software engineering and innovation and we now have more than 25 patents for our technological innovations that power how we help keep track of assets every step of the way with ease and affordability. Our technology can work for any business, no matter the size, and we're looking forward to an even brighter 2022."
AirFinder OnSite
AirFinder OnSite launched in March 2021 as Link Labs' next-generation IoT asset tracking platform for indoor environments for dramatically improving accuracy and affordability. The first enterprise IoT platform to achieve up to meter-level location accuracy, AirFinder OnSite makes it possible for companies of all sizes to track thousands to millions of high-value assets with an unprecedented high degree of accuracy, unmatched power efficiency and affordable cost.
AirFinder OnSite's recognitions in 2021 include:
- 2021 IoT Platform of the Year, Mobile Breakthrough Awards
- 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award, IoT Evolution World
- 2021 Invention of the Year, Technical.ly Baltimore
- 2021 Asset Tracking Award, IoT Evolution World/IoT Evolution Magazine
- 2021 Coolest IoT Product, CRN
- 2021 WorldFestival Innovation Award
AirFinder OnSite features six patented innovations at the firmware level that cover an array of technical challenges that need to be met for an enterprise-grade solution – including ranging methodology, interference avoidance, location algorithm, power efficiency and scalability to high-tag densities. Together, these innovations make it the most precise Bluetooth-based location technology available.
AirFinder SuperTag
Link Labs' AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial IoT tracking device that blends four different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID and Link Labs' AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It seamlessly transitions from one technology to another, as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations, based on the unique requirements of each specific application. SuperTag can be deployed in minutes and is uniquely power-optimized to last years in the field without needing to change batteries.
AirFinder SuperTag's recognitions in 2021 include:
- 2021 Best New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management, American Business Awards
- 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Tech Product for Supply Chain Management, American Business Awards
Link Labs offers its SuperTag IoT device as a Pro Evaluation Kit at Amazon as a low-risk way for businesses to try out the technology, which includes: four (4) AirFinder SuperTag Pro tags; four (4) Indoor, battery-powered location beacons; one (1) AirFinder SuperTag mounting brackets; batteries and other necessary mounting hardware; and a free 90-day AirFinder web app trial (includes cellular data usage). Link Labs also recently launched a rechargeable version of SuperTag that can be recharged hundreds of times and can be configured as a hub to scan and uplink data for up to 1,000 Bluetooth Low Energy tags.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
