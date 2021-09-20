ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Sensors Converge is an in-person and virtual event covering the biggest design engineering trends, where design innovation meets tech innovations. Started 36 years ago, the conference has evolved and diversified to include the electronics technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors and new and emerging application areas such as IoT, connectivity, autonomous functions, and more.
Ranging has long been the gold standard for precision location systems, powering technologies such as GPS and Ultra-wideband (UWB)—but these are often too expensive for tracking items in an industrial environment and have onerous power requirements or finicky install procedures. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices offer the possibility of significant cost reductions. Still, the absence of an ability to support location determination via ranging has led to insufficient accuracy and limited adoption in manufacturing.
On Sept. 23, 2021, Link Labs CEO Bob Proctor will give an informative presentation on how to use ranging communication technology to achieve high accuracy and affordability in IoT asset tracking. This session, along with the entire event can be attended in-person or virtually online.
WHO
Bob Proctor is the co-founder and CEO of Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time. With a PhD in applied physics and 25 years of entrepreneurial and business leadership, Proctor is also a founding principal of Blu Venture Investors, a venture capital investment company that supports early-stage entrepreneurs in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., which gives him a unique point of view on a wide range of emerging technologies and their novel applications and potential market viability.
Proctor will present an overview of the significant technological challenges for ranging-based asset tracking using BLE devices and discuss innovative methods for resolving them in software engineering at the firmware level of IoT devices.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thur., Sep. 23, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: McEnery Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95113, Executive Ballroom B (BF)
To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs