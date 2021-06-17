ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
IoT Evolution Expo comprises more than 120 business and technology conference sessions, workshops and keynotes. On day three of the event, June 24, 2021, Link Labs COO Stas Wolk will join other industry experts on a discussion panel about IoT asset tracking, monitoring and management for enterprises. The "Asset Management for the Enterprise" panel will look at the ways enterprises are using IoT to manage assets and plan for the future. Panelists will discuss best practices for bringing together asset tracking, warehousing and other vertically specific applications that historically have been siloed.
WHO
Stas Wolk is the chief operating officer at Link Labs. A wireless telecommunications industry pioneer with more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, Wolk leads many functions at Link Labs related to product development and new business, primarily focused on sales initiatives and major customer engagements. He was front and center at the dawn of the wireless industry in the early nineties where he worked in leadership positions at PageNet, Blackberry, Research in Motion and Datalink, a leading wireless application services and software solutions provider.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thurs., June 24, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
To register for this event, please visit: https://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/east/registration.aspx.
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
