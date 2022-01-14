ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
Link Labs CEO and co-founder, Bob Proctor, and COO, Stas Wolk, will host a webinar to reveal 2022 IoT trends driving strategic innovation.
2021 shaped the IoT sector in many ways, leading to transformational changes surrounding the way the world works and stays connected. Technology in the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape has grown into a one-stop solution for several use cases to help ease pain points within company processes. In relation to asset tracking and monitoring, solutions have become more widely available, regardless of company size.
In this webinar, Proctor and Wolk will discuss the following six key trends they predict will have a significant impact on the IoT industry in 2022:
- Digital transformation and criticality
- Supply chain challenges
- The democratization of asset tracking
- Strategic initiatives outpacing point solutions
- Market maturation in both one-way and returnable asset tracking
- Emergence of new business models
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Tues., January 18, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
This is an online event. To register, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/events/webinars/iot-trends-driving-strategic-innovation
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
