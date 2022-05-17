Link Labs has been recognized by the American Business Awards for its next-generation IoT asset tracking platform, AirFinder OnSite
ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced its AirFinder OnSite platform has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Emerging Technology category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are a premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," this year's award program received more than 3,700 nominations.
Marking a significant leap forward for real-time asset location and tracking technology, AirFinder OnSite features six patented innovations at the firmware level covering an array of technical challenges that need to be met for an enterprise-grade solution – including ranging methodology, interference avoidance, location algorithm, power efficiency and scalability to high-tag densities. Together, these innovations allow asset location to be fine-tuned to meter-level accuracy, making it the most precise Bluetooth-based location technology available.
AirFinder OnSite is integrated with interference avoidance, location algorithm, power efficiency and scalability to high-tag densities for IoT asset tracking in large places. The AirFinder OnSite is ideal for IoT asset tracking in warehouses and other large-scale sites. Using the company's Xtreme Low Energy (XLE) innovation to determine the location and battery life of AirFinder OnSite tags has been extended. This supports tags with very small batteries and allows asset location to be fine-tuned to meter-level accuracy using Bluetooth-based location technology. This solution is an advanced technology for asset tracking using Bluetooth-based location technology and has the potential to extend support to any advanced features required for IoT asset tracking.
Comments about AirFinder OnSite by the Stevie Awards judges include:
- "With the advent of the pandemic enforcing a remote-first paradigm, IoT monitoring solutions for critical business alerts provide benefits to track, ensure safety, and provide a real-time feedback loop. Link Labs has been doing a splendid job with scalable solutions in AirFinder."
- "A really impressive idea about asset tracking and geo-tagging via IoT devices. This would prove a game-changer in the large retail warehouses like Amazon's, or delivery services like FedEx, UPS, or even USPS. I like that the tags run on low-energy Bluetooth making them useful for several years, reducing the CAPEX for the enterprises."
- "Link Labs' AirFinder OnSite asset tracking platform appears to be very promising, and its low-cost, low bandwidth with higher power efficiency and improved accuracy in performance may give a competitive advantage over other commercially available competitive products."
- Definitely a strong suite of products not only providing specific tools to enable security but also data analytics tools that can help businesses make more informed decisions."
To see the complete list of 2022 Stevie Award winners, go to: https://stevieawards.com/aba/2022-stevie-award-winners
To learn more about AirFinder OnSite, please visit: https://www.link-labs.com/airfinder-onsite
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), (619)564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs