Join the Link Labs team in a free webinar as they dive into strategies and techniques to drive innovation for asset tracking and monitoring systems
WHAT & WHO
Link Labs Chief Engineer Mark Bloechl and Senior VP of Engineering Partick Li will host part two of the Alphabet Soup of IoT series. In part one, Link Labs explored location techniques and implementation products for asset tracking and monitoring systems. In part two, they will dive deeper into this technology and exactly how it works.
In this webinar, Link Labs will host an in-depth discussion on:
- Networking Options
- Technology Combinations
- Unlicensed Band Technology
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thurs., June 23, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
This is a free online event. To register, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/events/webinars/alphabet-soup-of-iot-how-to-tell-the-world-where-i-am
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
