Join the Link Labs team in a free webinar as they dive into strategies and techniques to drive innovation for asset tracking and monitoring systems

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join the Link Labs team in a free webinar as they dive into strategies and techniques to drive innovation for asset tracking and monitoring systems

WHAT & WHO

Link Labs Chief Engineer Mark Bloechl and Senior VP of Engineering Partick Li will host part two of the Alphabet Soup of IoT series. In part one, Link Labs explored location techniques and implementation products for asset tracking and monitoring systems. In part two, they will dive deeper into this technology and exactly how it works.

In this webinar, Link Labs will host an in-depth discussion on:

  • Networking Options
  • Technology Combinations
  • Unlicensed Band Technology

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Thurs., June 23, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m.2:00 p.m. ET

This is a free online event. To register, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/events/webinars/alphabet-soup-of-iot-how-to-tell-the-world-where-i-am

To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.

Media Contact

Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com

 

SOURCE Link Labs

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.