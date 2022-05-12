Join the Link Labs team in a free webinar as they compare asset tracking systems, Apple AirTag and Link Labs AirFinder, for use in commercial environments
ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
Link Labs CEO Bob Proctor and Chief Engineer Mark Bloechl will host a webinar to walk through the differences between two mainstream asset tracking platforms – Link Labs AirFinder and Apple AirTag.
Asset tracking has become a priority for many industries today as they look to keep track of assets and scale operations. As the need for and interest in asset tracking continues to expand within various sectors, companies must be able to implement the right solution to serve their needs best. Register for the webinar and learn from experts about each solution to identify which platform best meets your company's needs. They will cover the following topics (and more):
Apple AirTag Overview
Link Labs AirFinder Overview
Comparison between AirFinder and AirTag
Battery life, scalability, user interface, sensing capabilities, and more
Use case studies – application of asset tracking in enterprise environments
Key components of an effective commercial asset tracking platform
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thurs., May 19, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
This is a free online event. To register, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/events/webinars/airfinder-vs-airtag
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
