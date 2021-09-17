ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE 2021 Supply Chain Conference, Link Labs business development representatives Ian Johnson and Isaac Webb will give an overview, followed by a live demonstration of the AirFinder OnSite and AirFinder Everywhere asset tracking platforms.
Launched through an exclusive early access program in March 2021, AirFinder OnSite is Link Labs' next-generation IoT asset tracking platform for campus-based environments that dramatically improves accuracy and affordability. AirFinder OnSite is the first enterprise Real-Time Location System (RTLS) that provides accuracy to within one meter by using a Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) radio to support both Bluetooth LE and phase ranging.
AirFinder Everywhere is built to provide an affordable solution for both outdoor and indoor asset tracking through one comprehensive platform. It seamlessly integrates location and monitoring technologies with cloud-based software for outdoor, indoor and in-transit asset tracking needs.
Johnson and Webb will provide a live demonstration with real-world examples that show how the two solutions work and allow attendees to ask specific questions..
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Mon., Sep. 20, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, Booth #1024
To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.cscmpedge.org/website/17937/.
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
