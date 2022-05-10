At the world's largest radio frequency identification tech conference, hosted by RFID Journal, Link Labs will demonstrate its next-generation IoT asset tracking platform
RFID Journal LIVE! is the world's largest conference and exhibition focused on radio frequency identification and related technologies. Professionals gather to attend educational sessions and experience product demonstrations that showcase top-notch technology driving innovation in the asset tracking space.
During the conference, Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, will offer personalized demonstrations of AirFinder OnSite and showcase how the platform drives innovation in the RFID industry.
AirFinder OnSite is Link Labs' next-generation IoT asset tracking platform for campus-based environments that dramatically improves accuracy and affordability. It is the first enterprise Real-Time Location System (RTLS) that provides accuracy within one meter by using a Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) radio to support both Bluetooth LE and phase ranging.
Date: Tues., May 17, 2022
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119, Booth #XXXX
To learn more and register for the event, please visit: https://rfidjournallive.com/
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
