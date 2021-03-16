ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
Link Labs CEO Bob Proctor and Chief Engineer Mark Bloechl will host a webinar to unveil AirFinder OnSite, a next-generation IoT asset tracking platform with unprecedented accuracy and affordability.
AirFinder OnSite represents a significant step forward for real-time asset location and tracking technology. It is the first enterprise solution that uses phase ranging to bring location accuracy with Bluetooth LE tags to the sub-meter level – to within an arm's length. It's also the first to eliminate the need to choose between high cost/high accuracy ultra-wideband solutions or low cost/low accuracy traditional Bluetooth LE solutions – both high accuracy and low cost are now attainable for companies of all sizes.
This is an opportunity to learn about AirFinder OnSite's features that provide:
- Accuracy everywhere at the sub-meter level through new patented ranging using a Bluetooth LE chipset
- Improved battery life at the tag level that permits accounting for even the smallest of assets
- Reduced latency on the Nordic nRF52833, requiring less than 1/20th of a second
- Reduced costs of up to 90% without compromising on quality
- New reporting and analytics capabilities that provide unparalleled information for the decision making needed to improve a business
WHEN & WHERE:
Thurs., March 18, 2021, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. ET
This is an online event. To register to attend, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1746419603079670027
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs