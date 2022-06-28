Link Labs recognized for its asset tracking technology in the supply chain industry
ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced their newest achievement in being recognized as a Top Supply Project for 2022 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.
"We're honored to be recognized as an innovative leader amongst our peers within the supply chain industry," said Bob Proctor, founder and CEO of Link Labs. "Following the recent years of challenges in the supply chain industry, asset tracking has proven to be a crucial technological adaptation to alleviate ongoing discrepancies. Link Labs is extremely proud to be a part of that advancement."
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.
As logistics continues to be one of the most challenging processes across the industrial board, it's crucial companies adopt the right solution to assign the right number of resources to the correct location, at the right time, and in the right condition. A U.S.-based IoT supply chain company came to Link Labs with the need to track returnable plastic containers (RPCs) throughout the production journey. After the customer integrated their platform with a mobile scanning application, Link Labs was able to provide a custom API that enabled the integration between the company and Link Lab's cloud services to provide an advanced real-time location system (RTLS) for RPC tracking and monitoring.
"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
