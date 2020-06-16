LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announces the newest addition to its WiFi 6 product portfolio – the Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350), delivering whole-home mesh technology, faster speeds, greater coverage and all the benefits of WiFi 6 at an affordable price.
WiFi 6 also known as "AX WiFi" or "802.11ax WiFi" is the latest generation of WiFi reshaping the way routers handle the increasing number of connected devices in the home. With widespread adoption in newer client devices (iPhone SE, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, etc.), WiFi 6 routers such as the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) ensure future-ready solutions for consumers who want the best speeds, range and overall performance. WiFi 6 is backwards compatible with current and previous generation devices (WiFi 5, WiFi 4, and earlier WiFi standards) and operates at a higher capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand, therefore providing seamless, super-fast WiFi in the farthest corners of the home for all connected devices.
The MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) follows the MAX-STREAM Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR9600) announced earlier this year, offering the latest WiFi standard and signature Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology for a fast, reliable and seamlessly expandable home WiFi network. Designed with the same scalability and flexibility of Linksys mesh systems, the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) provides speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and coverage of up to 1,700 square feet for nonstop streaming, gaming, and binge watching anywhere in the household.
"At Linksys, we believe that WiFi is the foundation of the modern home," says Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. "We are witnessing a shift in home productivity as more consumers rely on their home network for remote work, virtual healthcare and entertainment, and we're proud to be offering an affordable, innovative, future-ready solution with the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) for consumers to enjoy today and for years to come."
Additional features:
- Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance – MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) is Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™, ensuring it meets industry requirements for interoperability, security, and reliability
- Interoperability – compatible with the entire Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ portfolio, the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) can be used in addition to any Linksys mesh product to amplify WiFi coverage throughout the home; can be used as primary router or as a secondary node to existing mesh system
- Hassle-free setup – easily set up the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) from any Android or iOS device using the Linksys App. After setup is complete, enjoy remote access to useful features such as guest access, parental controls, device prioritization, and insights that help users get maximum performance and utility from their network
The MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) system is the newest addition to Linksys' award-winning WiFi 6 lineup with built-in Intelligent Mesh™ Technology:
- MAX-STREAM Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR9600) – Linksys' fastest mesh router unveiled at CES 2020, offering 6 Gbps of speed and coverage of up to 3,000 square feet; available at Linksys.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and major retailers
- Velop AX Whole Home WiFi 6 System – Linksys' debut WiFi 6 mesh system available in 1-pack (MX5) or 2-pack (MX10) options; available at Linksys.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and major retailers
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
The MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) is now available for purchase at Linksys.com, BestBuy.com and coming soon to more major retailers.
MSRP $149.99
IMAGERY
Hi res images:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9otnshzuxzq4kbv/AAAfyAhjooKzfEC0CGqNuEKVa?dl=0
About Linksys
The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and integrated Linksys Aware WiFi motion sensing software, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world.
About Belkin International
In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home and business ("Connected Home and Business" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.
© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.