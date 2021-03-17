AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linnworks, Redstage and Fulcrum Digital today announced their partnership in efforts to offer a scalable total commerce solution to expanding businesses globally. As Linnworks expands its Solutions Provider program, Redstage and Fulcrum have joined as onboarding, integration and customization partners to help merchants scale with Linnworks' cloud-based software.
"Linnworks cares about seeing our customers succeed, and we're confident Redstage and Fulcrum Digital will bring the skills to drive that growth for our merchants," said Linnworks CEO, Callum Campbell. "The partnership will support all existing and new customers as we continue to help businesses realize the value of total commerce -- helping them reach customers wherever they shop in this important effortless economy."
Experienced in integrating the latest technologies for ecommerce from machine learning to robotic process automation, Fulcrum Digital offers agility, technology prowess, and an innovation culture. Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, described the trio as "a combination to help merchants deploy and implement solutions faster and better."
As a leader in the solution providers space, Redstage specializes in modernizing and supporting digital systems for B2B companies through end-to-end ecommerce services. Redstage's CEO, Adam Morris, sees this partnership as "an opportunity to offer merchants agility in the market, at scale."
About Linnworks
Linnworks is a leading commerce automation platform that works with the world's major marketplaces and sales channels. Linnworks enables businesses to manage their multichannel inventory, orders and fulfillment from a single dashboard and provides deep insights across sales channels and operations. By equipping brands and retailers to conduct commerce wherever their customers are, Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success. As both Amazon and eBay's largest European commerce partner, Linnworks processes $8bn+ GMV each year globally, and serves some of the world's biggest brands.
About Redstage
Redstage creates digital leaders through market-leading eCommerce design, development, strategy, and support. Our consultants and engineers have been hand-picked from the industries we serve, giving us deep insight into solving incredibly specific business challenges. Our global team helps enterprise companies navigate the difficult terrain of the digital landscape by implementing effective eCommerce solutions, so you can focus on your core business. Our award winning agency provides support for a multitude of diverse market demands for B2B and B2C companies, with scalable services for any size enterprise.
About Fulcrum Digital
Fulcrum Digital specializes in digital transformation, delivering industry platforms, enterprise-grade products software products, and digital accelerators and transformation services. At Fulcrum Digital, our baked-in agility allows us to continuously evolve and provide increasing value to our global clients. Our experience, our people, our expertise, and our untiring pursuit of innovation and client value, propel our firm into emerging technologies and markets. As a living and learning organization, we continuously adapt and mature our practice, becoming a leading authority on digital transformation in the global marketplace. We have worked with several industry leaders on their digital transformation and have always adapted to their specific business problems and needs with a customized approach to rendering maximum value to them. The company has offices across the US, UK, EU, APAC, and Latin America.
