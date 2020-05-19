SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Investor Conference will be held virtually on June 2, 2020, and focus on female-founded and female-led companies thriving amid COVID-19. Sixteen companies were chosen from hundreds of applicants, representing the best of today's startups that are thriving due to the pandemic. Identify and invest in the Unicorns of tomorrow presenting at this unique investor conference. Use code GIC2 for free admission - registration can be found here.
Alongside presentations from companies will be VC experts and entrepreneurs discussing current trends and advice for investors and startups during the pandemic. Jesse Draper (Halogen Ventures) will be the distinguished fireside chat speaker discussing how women-owned businesses are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak The expert panel will be discussing "why women leaders are outperforming during the crisis." Panelists include Alexandra Choli (Founding Partner at Metavallon VC), Mary Jo Potter (Founder of Healthcare Angels) and Victoria Pettibone (Managing Director at Astia Angels).
"I am expecting the Global Investor Conference to be the highlight of my quarantine, along with the best destination to learn how the markets are doing and how entrepreneurs are going to build back up the economy after COVID-19," said Jesse Draper, fireside chat speaker. "Learn why now, more than ever, you should be investing in co-ed and diverse teams."
Last month's event saw 363 registrations with representation from 18 countries. The agenda consisted of 14 presenting companies, 10 speakers, and an expert advisory panel that discussed "Investing During These Changing Times." The panel included investor luminaries Tim Draper (General Partner, Draper Network), Kelly Rodriques (CEO of Forge Global) and Bart Stephens (General Partner of Blockchain Capital). View the recording of the expert panel here. In addition, Greg Kidd, a strategic risk advisor at Linqto and early investor in Robinhood and Twitter, hosted a special fireside chat with Matthew Le Merle where he discussed topics including Robinhood and its recent announcement of raising a $280 million Series F led by Sequoia. View the recording of the fireside chat here.
About Linqto:
Linqto is a technology-enabled online investment platform allowing Accredited Investors to identify, evaluate, invest and trade securities in the world's leading Unicorns. Linqto makes it simple, inexpensive and quick to access global private securities markets. Linqto provides liquidity for private securities markets. Founders, VCs, and employees can realize early returns and liquidity without waiting for an IPO or trade sale. Companies can stay private longer by providing liquidity on an on-going basis, not just at exit. Linqto's technology-enabled Investment Platform is democratizing the private market for Accredited Investors the way Schwab and Fidelity made listed equities trading accessible to investors.
About Keiretsu Connect:
Keiretsu Connect connects accredited investor members from 53 chapters across 26 countries on four continents and allows them to view curated deals from all over the world. It allows investor members to see more deal flow and make informed investment decisions through the power of the Keiretsu Forum network. For more information, visit www.keiretsuconnect.com.
