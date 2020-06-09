CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a leading brand of GPS tracking for small and medium-sized service businesses, announces that it is an authorized Ford Data ServicesTM provider, integrating Ford vehicle data into its award-winning telematics software.
The integration allows fleets operating with participating Ford vehicles to access Linxup's easy-to-use system for real-time location tracking and geofencing, speed and idling alerts, driver behavior reports, and maintenance tracking. Using Ford's built-in vehicle modem eliminates the need to install additional wired or OBD hardware to access GPS data.
"We're thrilled to announce Linxup as an authorized Ford Data Services™ provider. We believe customers should have the power of choice to get manufacturer-grade vehicle data from the provider of their choosing," said Michelle Moody, director, Ford Commercial Solutions. "Working with Linxup provides fleets with connected Ford vehicles an excellent option to access their vehicle data from Ford's integrated modem to manage their fleets."
With over 43,000 customers tracking over 184,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment, Linxup fuels productivity and efficiency for fleet-based companies in over 40 industries. In the last year, Linxup's customers have tracked 6.5 billion driving miles, created 564 million alerts for speeding, harsh braking, and geofenced locations, and identified $131 million in wasted fuel while idling. These real-time data points help Linxup's customers reduce costs, improve safety and compliance, prevent theft, and boost productivity.
"We're always seeking ways to make software solutions simpler," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and president of Linxup. "Integrating with Ford's built-in technology eliminates the need for even our easiest hardware installation and gets actionable data into the hands of our customers."
Aftermarket hardware can also be purchased directly from Linxup, including the Linxup Dash Cam—a cutting-edge camera solution with dual interior and front-facing cameras and breaking glass detection, offering fleets 24-hour protection.
Customers with 2020 or newer Ford vehicles can contact Linxup at 877-732-4980 or sales@linxup.com to see if they qualify.
About Linxup
Linxup is a leading provider of vehicle and asset tracking solutions for small and medium-sized fleets and service companies. Linxup delivers robust location-based solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, giving businesses the tools they need to improve fleet management, increase productivity, and reduce operating costs. With the introduction of temperature monitoring sensors and dash cameras, Linxup continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the Internet of things (IoT) field.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
