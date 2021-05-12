HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. This annual list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in-person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
Headquartered in Houston, Liongard transitioned to a fully distributed workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the company was experiencing exponential growth because of the rapid increase in demand for the managed services industry. Knowing this was a critical time for the company, co-founders Joe Alapat, CEO, and Vincent Tran, COO, focused on creating processes and a company culture that emphasized collaboration and communication.
"We are so excited to receive this recognition from Inc. magazine," said Liongard CEO, Joe Alapat. "We've taken steps, especially during the pandemic, to build an amazing team and inclusive culture that is rooted in collaboration. I am proud every day of the work this team is doing and the positive impact we're having on the managed services industry, and thrilled that our employees share our excitement and enthusiasm."
"Liongard truly embodies its core values while consistently proving that the employee is valued and respected," said Cortni Jamerson, Billing Operations Specialist at Liongard. "The diversity, equity and inclusion that Liongard shows every day is a first for me in the workplace."
About Liongard
Named Houston's fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform's nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
