 By LionHeart Development

BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has severely impacted many small businesses that have not yet adopted an online presence for their companies. A small-town company, LionHeart Development, has assisted in this growing need. 

In a small town of Emmett, Idaho, one business owner wanted to assist his local community and state with this growing issue. He wanted to help businesses thrive in a 'new norm,' where customers and potential customers are increasingly making their buying decisions online. 

He started LionHeart Development with his wife of 11 years at the end of 2019, with a mission to help small businesses thrive in an online world. They started offering website design, website hosting, and SEO to small businesses in their local community. 

What started as a side business at the end of 2019 has turned into their full-time career, assisting small businesses in crafting an online presence that tells their story, reaches their customers, and connects their online brand, all to help companies adapt to an ever-changing world. 

Media Contact:
Christopher Norman
Phone: (208) 369-1385
Email: chris@lionheartdevs.com

