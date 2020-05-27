Emmett, Idaho is a small town located a few miles North West of Boise, Idaho, with a population of less than 10,000. A recent addition to their local businesses is a web services startup, LionHeart Development, helping local companies in the Gem State to meet growing demand, due to COVID-19, to reach their customers online. Offering Website Design, Web Hosting, and Online Marketing, this small town business is competing with the big giants to help businesses thrive in an increasingly online world