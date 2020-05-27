BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has severely impacted many small businesses that have not yet adopted an online presence for their companies. A small-town company, LionHeart Development, has assisted in this growing need.
In a small town of Emmett, Idaho, one business owner wanted to assist his local community and state with this growing issue. He wanted to help businesses thrive in a 'new norm,' where customers and potential customers are increasingly making their buying decisions online.
He started LionHeart Development with his wife of 11 years at the end of 2019, with a mission to help small businesses thrive in an online world. They started offering website design, website hosting, and SEO to small businesses in their local community.
What started as a side business at the end of 2019 has turned into their full-time career, assisting small businesses in crafting an online presence that tells their story, reaches their customers, and connects their online brand, all to help companies adapt to an ever-changing world.
