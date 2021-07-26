HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LionSher Technologies is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the following plugins from Lever Technology:
- PDF Embedder – The #1 fully featured PDF plugin, that allows secure PDF embedding and encryption in WordPress. Used on over 300,000 websites.
- Google Apps Login – Manage WordPress user accounts entirely from Google Workspace (formerly G Suite).
- Google Drive Embedder – Harness the power of Google drive within your WordPress site.
- Google Apps Directory – Search your Google Workspace domain for employee contact info.
- Google Profile Avatars – Use Google profile photos as avatars throughout your site.
- All-In-One Intranet – Instantly turn WordPress into a private corporate intranet
All team members who support the products will transfer with the acquisition.
We're excited to welcome these new brands to our family and looking forward to adding the most requested features as soon as possible for users.
WordPress plugins and themes Imagely – NextGEN Gallery, Envira Gallery, Soliloquy and Photocrati will be restructured under the parent company LionSher Technologies. Nathan Singh will remain the CEO of LionSher Technologies.
"This change allows us to continue to grow our current brands individually and acquire outstanding products all under one home," said Nathan Singh.
About LionSher Technologies
LionSher Technologies' software helps users showcase their products and services online. Our team is behind some of the most popular WordPress products in their categories like NextGEN Gallery, Envira Gallery, Soliloquy, and Photocrati. Our market-leading products are used on over 1.5M+ websites and are the most recommended and highest rated in the market. To learn more about LionSher's brands visit lionsher.com
