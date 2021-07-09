SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion invites creators from around the world to enter the Lip-Sync Animation Contest 2021. Apply the game-changing, Reallusion facial animation pipeline into 30-second videos of movie scenes, TV series, music videos, or anything creative. Compete for a chance to win $40,000 in prizes and awards. The contest starts from now and runs until September 30th.
Lineup of Prize Sponsors: Nvidia, Epic Games, ZBrush, and more
Reallusion has teamed up with industry professionals for a valuable prize package that awards creativity and achievement for judging requirements. The sponsors include Nvidia, Epic Games, Marvelous Designer, ZBrush, Razer, Replica Studios, BorisFX, FXhome, Noitom, and Rokoko.
"The most powerful storytelling combines the human voice with immersive visuals, and so we're pleased to offer Replica Studios voice AI tools integrated with Reallusion's animation software for contest participants and the broader developer community to create unique and compelling narratives." – Shreyas Nivas, Co-Founder, and CEO of Replica Studios
Game-changing facial animation workflow
Reallusion is commemorating a game-changing facial animation workflow for accurate voice lip-sync, puppet emotive expressions, muscle-based face key editing, and professional iPhone facial capture all in one iClone package.
During the contest period, participants can get free software licenses, character content, face tools, and AI voices. This contest calls on artists and storytellers to create their best short lip-sync video for a chance to win prizes and get featured as an official Reallusion showcase.
"As a storyteller, iClone has made it possible for me to create convincing facial animation and short films using the awesome MetaHuman characters from Epic Games. I can't wait to see more and more storytellers and filmmakers harness iClone to bring their animated stories to life." – Solomon Jagwe, Co-founder at Sowel Studios
The open facial animation pipeline also for MetaHuman and Blender users
New animation advancements in iClone face and lip-sync solutions work with Character Creator or Unreal MetaHuman allowing for entrants to utilize digital humans from either platform for the contest. The Blender Character Pipeline is also introduced for the large Blender artist community.
The contest welcomes designers with different skill sets and backgrounds to join. Import a character to iClone, use iClone facial pipeline to animate their actors, and export and render in iClone or other favorite tools for contest entries.
Multiple categories with over $40,000 in prizes
The Contest offers cash and prizes valued at over $40,000 from various a-list sponsors that have partnered with Reallusion. The award categories and prize list include opportunities for entrants to unlock special awards with a single submission.
- Top Cash Prizes and Awards:
Best Character Animation: 1st place $3,000, 2nd place $2,000, 3rd place $1,000.
Best Character Design: 1st place $2,500, 2nd place $1,500, 3rd place $1,000
- Special Awards:
Special Achievement Awards will be given to recognize the best works in these categories: Movie Remake, Music Video, Best use of Blender, MetaHuman, and Replica Studios, Best Costume, Best Digital Double, and Student Artwork.
These awards are juried by the judges and add more to the winnings from sponsor prize packages and DA points to get products from Reallusion.
Learn more about the prizes:
https://www.reallusion.com/iclone/event/2021-lip-sync-animation-contest/prizes.html
Free Resources for Contestants
Contestants can sign up to get access to a 2-month iClone software license, 4 hours of AI voices from Replica Studios, and lots of free sample characters to get started. Resource download: https://www.reallusion.com/iclone/event/2021-lip-sync-animation-contest/download.html
Learn more:
- Lip-Sync Contest 2021: https://www.reallusion.com/iclone/event/2021-lip-sync-animation-contest/default.html
- Contest official rules and regulations: https://www.reallusion.com/iclone/event/2021-lip-sync-animation-contest/rules.html
Media Contact
Finnie Lu, Reallusion Inc., 886-975912701, finnielu@reallusion.com
JOHN MARTIN II, Reallusion Inc., 6156738814, john@reallusion.com
SOURCE Reallusion Inc.