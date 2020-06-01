NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 3 million downloads on the iPad, and consistent ranking in the top 20 productivity apps around the world, LiquidText integrates reading and note taking into a near-frictionless experience. It helps students and professionals work more quickly and discover the connections in what they read. Our customers' top request has been to use LiquidText seamlessly across all their devices. In response, we've brought LiquidText to Windows 10 and MacOS. We've created native applications that retain the features and outstanding performance of our iPad app while exploiting the unique capabilities of these new platforms. Our patented UI and document manipulation gestures, widely acclaimed in reviews, have been creatively adapted to work beautifully with touch, pen, mouse or trackpad.
The windows version is available today in the Microsoft Store. This version supports all the touch and ink features from the iPad original with enhancements including multi monitor support. LiquidText now functions on Windows tablets, hybrids, laptops and desktops with the same feature set, adapted and enhanced for Windows.
Concurrently, LiquidText has released a major new version of our iPad app. The app incorporates new, powerful tagging capabilities, workspace search, a minimalist new UI and file portability between our iPadOS, Windows and MacOS versions. It will also be our most flexible LiquidText yet, including numerous options for customizing the layout and workspace.
Our MacOS version will ship in June 2020. It will be one of the first major iPadOS products to come to MacOS using Apple's Catalyst technology. It will feature all the familiar LiquidText interactions, but carefully adapted to work beautifully on a mouse and keyboard.
In August, 2020, LiquidText expects to release our new subscription service, which will enable backup, synchronization, and work group collaboration across all LiquidText apps. The service will fully deliver on our promise of working seamlessly across multiple devices and teams.
