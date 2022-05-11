As talented marketing experts, these women continue to be influential leaders in the channel.
RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cox Business and RapidScale, a Cox Business company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lisa Majdi, executive director of marketing for Cox Business and Sommer Figone, marketing manager for RapidScale, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
Majdi is responsible for defining, driving, and leading national marketing strategy and programs for key segments, verticals, and sales channels, including enterprise and the indirect and carrier channels.
As Cox Business continues to invest in ancillary businesses, she oversees marketing for other new business ventures including, Trapollo, Hospitality Network, and BlueprintRF. Majdi is a veteran of the telecommunications industry with over 20 years of experience, having worked at Verizon Wireless, BellSouth, and AT&T prior to coming to Cox Business over eight years ago. She has her master's in communications and a certified Six Sigma green belt. She is the recipient of a 2018 TAMI award presented by CTAM, which honors individuals for their leadership in addressing business challenges and creating opportunities for members to achieve greater impact through partnership. She has also been recognized by CRN's 100 People You Should Know in 2019 and Women of the Channel in 2019 and 2020.
Majdi serves as an honorary board member for Georgia Special Olympics, is active in WICT, and is the event committee chair for Alliance for Channel Women.
With 9 years' marketing experience in the channel and cloud space, Figone arms RapidScale's cloud solutions consultants and their channel partners with resources, messaging and training to uncover cloud opportunities and maximize their revenue. With much of her role focused on RapidScale's channel business, she enables the partner community to provide organizations and IT teams with solutions to today's most common IT challenges by leveraging industry-leading managed cloud services. She has extensive experience in digital marketing, graphic design, marketing project management, content management, and branding. Her expertise continues to support the sales organization, helping the team deliver go-to-market strategies and sales resources for the channel community.
Figone is also an active member of the Alliance of Channel Women, where she serves on the events committee, is a member of Cox Business' Women's Employee Resource Group, and is a participant in AchieveUnite's Channel Acceleration Bootcamp (CAB).
"I've been aware of the Women of the Channel list for years, even helping some of my leaders apply back in the day. To be at a point where I'm now the one being recognized is definitely a proud moment!" said Figone. "I'm grateful to be part of the channel – there's a ton to learn every day since we're in such a fast-paced industry. I've found this community to be approachable, supportive, and open to sharing knowledge. It's a great place to be!"
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Contact:
Nikki Salazar
RapidScale, a Cox Business company
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale