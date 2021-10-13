CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LISNR today announced that its LISNR Customer Connect solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and their partner offerings. LISNR's Customer Connect merchant wallet solution utilizes near field ultrasonic with SAP Commerce to deliver a way for attendants to easily connect on-premise customers to their digital profiles.
"Due to the pandemic, consumer shopping behaviors have shifted, bringing about new expectations around a safe and seamless customer shopping experience. With LISNR's technology, merchants will be able to expand their omnichannel journey, through our proximity solutions, optimizing the customer experience by providing quick access to customers' digital profiles." - Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR
LISNR provides a solution to merchants and their customers that is simple and secure and delivers three benefits:
● Reduces friction
● Operates at range
● Improves customer experience
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
LISNR is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program after participating in the SAP.iO Foundry New York program. As a partner, LISNR is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.
About LISNR
LISNR's ultrasonic 'data-over-sound' technology enables contactless proximity verification and authentication across commerce experiences for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies. Today, multiple Fortune 100 companies trust LISNR to power data transmission & authentication between devices. Founded in 2012, LISNR is located in Oakland, CA, and Cincinnati, OH. Major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://LISNR.com or email info@lisnr.com.
About SAP.iO
SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 300+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.
