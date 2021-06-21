ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorthPoint Corporation has announced that List Perfectly, the e-commerce solution for online sellers, will join its Affinity Partners program.
List Perfectly enables sellers to simultaneously post items for sale on major marketplaces like eBay, Instagram, Poshmark, and more, reaching buyers through multiple channels at once. As a WorthPoint partner, List Perfectly will be among a select group of affinity businesses featured on WorthPoint.com that offer resources and discounts to WorthPoint subscribers.
"Like us, List Perfectly is all about helping people work smarter not harder," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint founder and CEO. "We are always looking to partner with companies that offer meaningful solutions for our community of collectors and sellers – especially businesses that bring tangible value. List Perfectly is a terrific resource and we're proud to partner with them."
List Perfectly was created by former full-time sellers Amanda Morse and Clara Albornoz as a solution to the laborious process of listing the same item on multiple channels. The company's member base has grown by more than 600% and its software has been used to post over 15 million listings in the last year alone. In addition to the cross-posting function, List Perfectly also offers tools for delisting and relisting, removing sold listings, inventory management, image hosting, analytics, and more.
"This affiliation with WorthPoint is a natural partnership for us since both companies are focused on the same mission in complementary ways," said Alex Shadrow, partner and COO for List Perfectly. "As former full-time sellers ourselves, our goal is simple: help sellers save time and sell more. The average customer saves 80 percent of the time it takes to list and increases sales five times by listing with List Perfectly on more marketplaces."
As part of the partnership, WorthPoint subscribers who sign up for a List Perfectly plan receive 40% off their first month with a special code. Information is available on the WorthPoint Affinity Partner page.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with nearly 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint offers more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.
Media Contact
Mary Eitel, MKE Communications, +1 678-733-1535, mary@mkecommunications.com
SOURCE WorthPoint