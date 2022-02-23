LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, is delighted that LIST FastTrade has been named 'Best Smart Order Routing System' in Europe at the TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards 2022.
The award recognizes the success of FastTrade as an out-of-the-box solution that is fully compliant with existing regulations, and one that helps traders deploy best execution algorithms across multiple trading venues and asset classes.
FastTrade's programmable Smart Order Router (SOR) analyzes market data, order details and costs in real time, and on an order-by-order basis. The SOR efficiently performs a pre-trade transaction cost analysis, taking into account liquidity, broker fees, venue taxes, speed, execution, and settlement to drive the order routing process successfully. The venue ranking algorithm can be customized based on clients' needs and priorities, using features such as pre-trade market impact evaluations, forecasts of book movements or past trade statistics for optimal counterparty selection.
In 2021, LIST released an enhanced version of Smart Order – its module for standard execution algorithms that exploits Machine Learning Technology/Neural Networks (MLT/NN) to improve the execution. The upgraded version can automatically define the best moment to release orders to the market using Neural Network.
"We are thrilled with this award," said Enrico Melchioni, FastTrade Product Management Director. "As trading and execution become increasingly competitive, it's becoming all the more important for market players to differentiate themselves from their competitors. One way of achieving this is to offer value-added services. LIST, now part of ION, has a proven track-record of delivering complex projects and in supporting and operating mission-critical trading platforms. FastTrade is a flexible, and comprehensive solution supporting different asset classes. It's fully customizable so clients can meet their individual goals."
"It has been fantastic to see such a high calibre of entries in our TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2022. There are some really deserving winners and we congratulate LIST on winning Best Smart Order Routing System and for their contribution to the financial trading technology industry," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe.
This is the latest recognition of FastTrade's ability to support and deliver the most complex of trading projects. As market players recognize the benefits of automation, LIST will continue to upgrade its award-winning solution in parallel to ensure continued best execution.
The TTI Awards conducts voting online, and this year ION Markets earned the highest number of industry votes across Europe. Voting also included input from the TTI Advisory board, consisting of experts from its customer and prospect community.
About TradingTech Awards Europe
The TradingTech Insight Awards Europe shine on a spotlight on trading solutions and services, along with the vendors that provide exceptional trading infrastructure and technology. In this rapidly changing industry, these awards are designed to recognize the vendors that overcome those challenges and achieve excellence.
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/
About LIST
An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled, and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities.
