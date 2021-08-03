DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Listen Technologies, the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 23 years, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Maile Keone as president and chief executive officer. Russ Gentner, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, will transition to chairman and chief strategist.
"I've enjoyed seeing the growth of the organization over the past 23 years, and I'm excited for the next phase with Maile at the helm," Gentner said. "Having worked closely with Maile over the last eight years, I know she is talented and passionate, with a track record of achieving strategic growth that has enabled the company to thrive. As a result, Listen Technologies has never been stronger. We are well positioned for the future with a deep leadership team, investments in emerging and new technologies, and talented, dedicated employees. I'm excited about this transition and the new leadership we bring to the ProAV industry. This is the perfect time for Maile to become Listen Technologies' next chief executive officer. I look forward to continuing in an active role as chairman of the board and leading business strategy."
Gentner founded Listen Technologies in 1998 with a goal of giving everyone the same listening experience. Since then, his mission of inclusion has expanded from assistive listening systems to solutions that break down barriers, including noise, distance, hearing loss, sight loss and language across a spectrum of markets and experiences. With consistent year-over-year growth, he led the company through key technology and innovation milestones, including the successful commercialization and launch of industry-leading radio frequency, infrared and Wi-Fi solutions.
"I am honored to succeed Russ and serve as the next CEO of Listen Technologies," Keone said. "I look forward to leading the company through the next stage of growth, continuing to deliver value through inclusive listening experiences across many markets and applications. We have tremendous potential to build on the momentum created under Russ's leadership, and I am grateful for his mentorship and dedication to building an exceptional organization. I want to thank Russ for his commitment to Listen Technologies, and I look forward to guiding our vision and creating value for our shareholders, partners and customers."
Over the past five years, Listen Technologies has experienced significant growth and diversification, evolving from a company focused on assistive listening systems to solutions that overcome communication barriers and enable exceptional listening experiences. Listen Technologies brings technology and people together in innovative ways to consistently deliver high-quality products.
About Listen Technologies
Venues and tour operators lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We help people listen and participate in environments where hearing is difficult, whether on a guided or self-guided tour, in a house of worship, in a theme park, in a theater or at some other venue. Our solutions provide technology and storytelling services that help venues and tour operators increase business. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit listentech.com.
