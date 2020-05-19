NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive enterprise social analytics solution, today announced that the ListenFirst Brand Reputation Index has been named the Best Emerging Technology of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.
ListenFirst's Brand Reputation Index is a Social NPS that uncovers customers' perceptions and attitudes towards a brand in near real-time. The Brand Reputation Index analyzes intentional, click-based activity from millions of social media users across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and distills them into a simple, practical, and scalable system. ListenFirst's Brand Reputation Index has also won the "Best Social Media Monitoring Software" award by MarTech Breakthrough in 2019, and in the same year was named a finalist for the SaaS Awards Program's Best SaaS Product for PR or Social Monitoring and Management.
"We are extremely proud to have the ListenFirst Brand Reputation Index recognized as the Best Emerging Technology by SIIA CODiE Awards, the only peer-recognized program in the business industry," says Tracy David, Chief Marketing Officer at ListenFirst. "Given the incredible amount of suffering people are going through right now, brands are particularly sensitive about accidentally saying the wrong thing. The Brand Reputation Index provides brands with a single vantage point from which to instantly measure brand health based on the impact of their actions, which is especially critical at this moment."
"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement yesterday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE
Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners
About ListenFirst
ListenFirst is the social analytics solution trusted by the largest companies in the world. We unite billions of consumer signals from every social platform to give brands a complete picture of their performance and the analytics to drive successful strategies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2019 Stevie Awards for exceptional client service, a 2019 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. ListenFirst clients include NBCUniversal, Amazon, A&E Networks, Condé Nast, and AT&T, and is regularly featured in Variety, Ad Age, The New York Times, and more. For additional information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.