For decades, lead acid batteries have been the standard for motorcycles, jet skis, ATVs and snowmobiles, but as lithium technology develops, more and more riders are making the switch. The smart design of CTEK's CT5 POWERSPORT 12-volt battery charger has dedicated functions for both lead acid and lithium (LiFePo4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).
Compared to heavy lead-acid batteries, lithium batteries are lighter, smaller, and have a higher power density. That makes them ideal for those looking to maximize their vehicle's performance.
To help keep lithium batteries charged and ready to go, CTEK's CT5 POWERSPORT is a smarter charger designed to ensure riders get the best performance from their batteries.
The CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT is easy to use and offers fully automatic charging and maintenance programs for both lithium and traditional 12-volt lead acid batteries. The charger also includes a maintenance stage, for maximum battery performance and lifespan. You can connect directly to the battery indefinitely without over or undercharging, ideal for vehicles stored for long periods of time.
Every CT5 POWERSPORT Charger comes with clamp leads for quick connection to the battery as well as eyelet leads for a more permanent connection if the battery is difficult to access. CTEK's easy-fit Comfort Connect system ensures both the clamp leads and eyelet leads can be connected with ease.
The Comfort Connect system also allows the CT5 POWERSPORT charger to seamlessly connect to a wide array of additional CTEK accessories, each sold separately.
"Powersport vehicles always need to be in top condition to give them the best performance possible. CTEK's CT5 POWERSPORT charger ensures your vehicle is ready for action," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.
The cutting-edge technology offered by lithium batteries demands a smarter charger. CTEK's CT5 POWERSPORT meets powersport charging needs, from motorcycles to jet skis and everything in between.
ABOUT CTEK, INC.
- CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.
- CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).
- CTEK's range of E-mobility products and solutions range from individual charging stations for charging at home, to larger corporate and commercial installations with many charging stations requiring load balancing as well monitoring and payment solutions.
- With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.
- CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.
- CTEK supplies chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.
- For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com