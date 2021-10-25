NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithography metrology equipment market is expected to grow by USD 707.54 mn at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The lithography metrology equipment market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape.
Request a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the lithography metrology equipment market.
The lithography metrology equipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies strong demand for miniaturized electronic devices as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The lithography metrology equipment market covers the following areas:
Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Sizing
Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Forecast
Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
- Advantest Corp.
- ASML Holding NV
- Canon Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- EV Group
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- KLA Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Dimensional Metrology Software Market: The dimensional metrology software market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Digital Caliper Market: The digital caliper market has been segmented by end-user (academic and research institutions and commercial end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 707.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, Brazil, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advantest Corp., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EV Group, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., KLA Corp., and Nikon Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithography-metrology-equipment-market-to-record-7-35-cagr-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301406536.html
SOURCE Technavio