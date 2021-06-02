SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Cantier Systems to integrate Cantier's MES 4.0 with the Litmus Edge platform to help manufacturers digitally transform their shop floor. The combined solution will serve South Asia and India and will give users deeper insights with the ability to rapidly deploy traceability, quality inspection, OEE improvement, predictive equipment maintenance, manufacturing intelligence, statistical process controls and other IIoT use cases.
Cantier MES 4.0 is a configurable and scalable manufacturing software that helps automate shop floor activities with real-time information on quality, OEE, planned vs. actual, finished goods, inventory, and other key manufacturing KPIs. Litmus Edge is a modern edge platform that collects data from any industrial asset, offers pre-built analytics, provides the ability to build and run custom applications, and integrates data with any cloud or enterprise system. Cantier will resell and implement Litmus Edge as a tightly-integrated solution for MES and IIoT enablement.
"We are pleased to partner with Litmus to give our customers a comprehensive IIoT solution they can deploy easily and see fast results," said Prabakar Selvam, Cantier Systems CEO. "Together these two products enable significant improvements in many areas such as reduced scrap, increased profitability, on-time delivery, increased capacity, improved quality, and perhaps most importantly, visibility into what is happening on the shop floor."
Cantier MES 4.0 integrates seamlessly with Litmus Edge to allow customers to quickly deploy the building blocks necessary for digital transformation. Cantier will also provide implementation to help customers deploy the joint solution. The two companies are already deploying the integrated solution to a leading tier 1 automotive OEM supplier in India.
"Litmus combined with the Cantier MES allows customers to simplify and unify their operational technology systems," said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus. "Both products collect intelligent data, and the Litmus Edge IIoT platform takes all of that data and shares it across the enterprise to drive intelligent business decisions. The partnership will allow customers to deploy an integrated IIoT platform with MES for streamlined modernization."
ABOUT CANTIER SYSTEMS
Cantier MES 4.0 is the Next Generation, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that integrates seamlessly with legacy and modern manufacturing environments, combining Execution, IIOT, and Manufacturing Intelligence capabilities into a single platform for real-time operations visibility, predictive decision support and autonomous actions. Cantier has been continuously working with various customers in semiconductor, electronics, automotive, aerospace, metal precision and fabrication, food, sugar and ethanol industries and you can rely on our experience to craft Industry specific and Configurable MES that achieves faster deployment to realize rapid ROI. For more information visit http://www.cantier.com.
ABOUT LITMUS
Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit http://www.litmus.io.
