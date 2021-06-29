SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Kaptura to distribute and deploy Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager in Australia and New Zealand and provide local support.
Kaptura powers intelligent supply chains through digital platforms and Industry 4.0 technologies and will integrate Litmus products to drive operational intelligence and help companies realize value from their operational data. Litmus Edge is an Industrial IoT Edge platform that collects data from any industrial asset with pre-built analytics, application deployment and integration with any cloud or enterprise system. Litmus Edge Manager provides a single point of control and complete picture of edge devices, applications and deployments.
"Kaptura's strong supply chain implementation experience combined with the Litmus platform will allow us to help customers embrace data-driven intelligence to improve processes on the production floor," said Mark Singh, CEO of Kaptura. "Our field resources, including subject matter experts for supply chain management and digital transformation, will allow customers in the ANZ region to seamlessly implement Litmus Edge with local support both on and offsite."
Customers who work with Kaptura to adopt Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager can enable use cases such as improving OEE, condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance. The two companies are already working together to help a global consumer goods company deploy the Litmus Edge IIoT platform for their manufacturing plants in Oceania and Asia Pacific.
"We are pleased to have Kaptura supporting Litmus customers in the Australia and New Zealand region so they can streamline and improve their operations with rapid time-to-value," said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus. "Kaptura's domain expertise combined with Litmus' leading IIoT software will allow customers to quickly deploy and make better use of their OT data."
Contact Litmus for a demo at https://litmus.io/get-started/.
ABOUT KAPTURA
Kaptura believes that digital transformation will be a greater force when emerging platforms can be adopted at scale and seamlessly integrated with existing technologies to overcome real challenges. With deep experience in supply chain management and extensive expertise in technology deployment, the Kaptura team helps customers across different regions select, try and implement advanced technology platforms to improve efficiency and accuracy in their supply chains. For more information, visit https://kaptura.co.
ABOUT LITMUS
Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit http://www.litmus.io.
###
Media Contact
Allison Yrungaray, Litmus, +1 (626) 841-1640, allison.yrungaray@litmus.io
SOURCE Litmus