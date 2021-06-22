SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Litmus today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to offer an integrated edge-to-cloud solution for smart manufacturing. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will incorporate Litmus' industrial edge computing platform into its suite of smart factory solutions.
The Litmus platform is purpose-built for collecting, processing, and analyzing data at the edge from industrial machines. Machine-level data can be quickly integrated with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for analytics, AI, and machine learning enabling high-value manufacturing use cases and fast time-to-value for customers.
"The biggest challenge our customers face is access to quality machine data," said Dominik Wee, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Industrial, Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Litmus will enable organizations to quickly put factory data to work, seamlessly integrating with our analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities to improve manufacturing operations across the entire enterprise."
Litmus previously announced that it would bring its Litmus Edge platform to Google Cloud, part of a partnership to help manufacturers modernize processes and enable new AI capabilities at the edge with 5G. The expanded alliance more tightly integrates each company's offerings and allows customers to purchase directly from Google through a go-to-market partnership.
"The Litmus solution perfectly complements the Google offering by enabling seamless edge-to-cloud data flow," said Vatsal Shah, Litmus Co-founder and CEO. "Data is critical to enabling smart manufacturing use cases like condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance and OEE, and we are pleased to partner with Google to help customers connect to the industrial edge."
Litmus is the only Industrial IoT Edge platform that unifies data collection and analytics with enterprise data integration and application enablement. Litmus enables companies to harness the power of their industrial machine data for condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, machine learning and AI. Customers include Fortune 500 manufacturers and key partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit https://litmus.io.
