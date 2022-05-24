Materials manufacturer adopts Litmus Edge to streamline edge connectivity and run AI models to improve quality
TAIWAN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Litmus, the Edge Data Platform for Industry 4.0, today announced CHIMEI, a leading Taiwan-based performance materials manufacturer, has deployed Litmus Edge to power artificial intelligence at the edge. CHIMEI will deploy Litmus Edge to many of their plants to expand factory data collection and run AI models at the edge to improve quality in production processes.
Previously CHIMEI was collecting data and running AI models for each of their production processes separately using different edge devices, which was not efficient and maintenance costs were high. Complex integration with multiple AI model servers prompted them to look for a new solution that would allow them to collect data from more machines and provide AI model runtime functionality.
CHIMEI chose Litmus Edge to consolidate production processes and run most AI models from the same edge device. The platform also provided easy and fast device connectivity with 250+ pre-built device drivers, the ability to store data at the edge and run edge analytics, data visualization with Grafana, and the ability to integrate data to any enterprise data storage system or application.
"We have been pleased with Litmus Edge and how we streamlined our architecture to run AI models on processes from one edge device," said Jacey C.H. Lee, Vice President of Manufacturing, CHIMEI. "Over the next few months we will deploy the same architecture at the rest of the plants and also add new use cases, including image capture, on Litmus Edge to further improve the quality of our products."
Litmus Edge was installed on edge gateways and deployed on-premise at CHIMEI's research and development facility. CHIMEI connected all PLC devices easily and proved out the pilot with rapid time-to-value. Their AI models have been successfully integrated and the project will continue to expand to additional plants over the next year.
ABOUT CHIMEI
CHIMEI is a leading Taiwan-based performance materials company that designs and manufactures advanced polymer materials, synthetic rubbers, and specialty chemicals. Companies from around the globe seek out CHIMEI to boost their products' performance and durability, find a breakthrough in aesthetics, raise their production efficiency, and reduce their environmental impact. Discover how CHIMEI helps business aim higher, and steps up to its global responsibilities, at http://www.chimeicorp.com.
ABOUT LITMUS
Litmus is the only Industrial Edge Data Platform that unifies device connectivity, data intelligence and data integration in a complete Industry 4.0 solution. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to-scale, Litmus is the fastest way to connect to all OT assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, HPE, Hitachi, Mitsubishi and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://litmus.io.
