AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litterbox.com, the go-to destination for cat parents from the makers of Litter-Robot, today announced its new monthly subscription box for cats. Each carefully curated box contains a variety of high-quality Litterbox.com products, from fun to practical, to create unique experiences for felines and their parents.
For $30 per month, each box comes loaded with over $35 worth of products, spanning grooming items; blends of organic catnip; plant-based, all-natural pet cleaning products; biodegradable cat toys; and other premium products, all designed by and exclusive to Litterbox.com.
"With more than 150 unique products, Litterbox.com is the destination for cats and cat parents—and our new subscription box makes shopping for your cat even easier," said Jacob Zuppke, founder of Litterbox.com and COO of Litter-Robot/AutoPets. "Litterbox.com subscription box was the box I wanted for my own cat family, so we designed and curated the right mix of products to offer it to yours. Each month's box will be a pleasant surprise of fun, high-quality products that you and your cat both want and need!"
While the Litterbox.com subscription box will begin shipping on May 1, 2020, cat parents can sign up now for the pre-launch. Anyone who subscribes between now and April 30, 2020 will be among the first to receive the inaugural box and a $10 credit toward their next Litterbox.com non-subscription purchase.
For more information on the subscription box and to sign up, visit https://hello.litterbox.com/subscription-boxes
About AutoPets
AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019/2020 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 100+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html.
