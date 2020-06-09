SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Rookies is changing how children are introduced to the sport of baseball through a series of programs, exercises, drills, skills development and action-packed online video classes.
Little Rookies teaches kids the basic fundamentals of baseball and supports ongoing physical and personal development. Every Little Rookies program gives a child essential baseball and life skills, for success at the next level of Little League and beyond.
When it comes to baseball, the way boys and girls are introduced to the sport will determine their further interest in the game. 100X more children will play baseball and love the game if they are introduced the right way.
The Little Rookies Approach
Little Rookies brings the joy of baseball to kids everywhere - in a fun, non-competitive environment. Kids ages 2-6 develop the proper baseball techniques for hitting, fielding, catching and throwing. Programs are offered at local fields, facilities, and now online through interactive video classes.
Little Rookies has introduced a new series of live and on-demand classes bringing baseball to kids everywhere. Little Rookies+ provides easily accessible video instruction for children to learn baseball and physical fitness right at home.
Michael Sperlinga, Little Rookies Founder & CEO, sees this digital format as the new standard for youth baseball development.
"We are revolutionizing the way baseball is introduced to children," says Sperlinga. "Through live and on-demand videos, Little Rookies will expand the way we teach baseball fundamentals, skills and invaluable lessons to our kids. We want to inspire the next generation of healthier children to love the game of baseball!"
Designed by former professional baseball players and top youth fitness experts, these programs were made to be age appropriate for all skill levels. Little Rookies background checks, trains, and certifies all of their coaches.
Let's Play Ball
To sign up for Little Rookies+ Video classes or youth baseball classes at fields and facilities nearest you, visit littlerookies.com.
About Little Rookies
Little Rookies believe in the power of baseball to positively impact children and support their physical and personal development. Beyond establishing a foundation for proper baseball techniques, the Little Rookies program is designed to help children build self-confidence, embrace teamwork, develop sportsmanship and learn the importance of physical activity, all while having fun!