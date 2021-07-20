CONWAY, N.H., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPEDS keyholders looking ahead to the upcoming filing deadlines can now take part in a live case study with Q&A, illustrating how to reduce the time it takes to submit IPEDS data by 75% using solutions from Rapid Insight. The case study, presented by Maria Narvaez, Director of Institutional Research at Mount Saint Mary's University, is highlighted in an upcoming webinar on July 27th at 2 PM Eastern, 11 AM Pacific.
To help introduce IR professionals to Rapid Insight's tools, the company is offering a free trial of its automated IPEDS data preparation software and free access to its analyst support team. The offer is open to all IPEDS keyholders and is valid through August 31st, 2021.
"Accurate, timely IPEDS report submission is critical to every college and university across the country," said Michael Laracy, President of Rapid Insight. "Our extensive experience in higher education equips us to provide a much easier method of completing IPEDS reporting duties. That experience equips us to guide users through every step of the IPEDS data preparation process, and we're thrilled to offer our software for free to anyone for the upcoming IPEDS submission cycle."
Rapid Insight's offer includes:
- A free trial of Rapid Insight's automated data prep software, Construct
- Free access to Rapid Insight's experienced analyst support team
- A live case study and Q&A with an IR Director/IPEDS Keyholder and Rapid Insight User
Registration for the webinar and additional information about the free trial is available on Rapid Insight's website: https://www.rapidinsight.com/data-analytics-webinars/make-ipeds-reporting-manageable-with-automated-data-prep/.
About Construct
Rapid Insight Construct is an intuitive, powerful platform for automated data preparation and reporting. With repeatable visual workflows, Construct equips you to build data jobs for any institutional application. Cleanse and organize your IPEDS data, then format it for easy submission. Re-use the same jobs for your next IPEDS submissions cycle; just update the jobs for the new cycle's IPEDS rules and you're ready to submit. Construct includes free, unlimited support from our experienced team of on-staff data analysts.
About Rapid Insight:
Rapid Insight is a leading provider of business analysis and automated predictive analytics software. With a specialty in higher education and a focus on ease of use and efficiency, Rapid Insight products enable users to turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software simplifies the extraction and cleansing of data, equipping organizations of all sizes with data-informed decision-making. For more information, visit http://www.rapidinsight.com.
