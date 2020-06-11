SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced LiveHire, a recruitment and talent mobility technology company, has become an Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North American Gold sponsor for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.
"We're excited to have LiveHire as a Gold sponsor this year. Their platform is a one-stop candidate sourcing and applicant tracking solution, with an ongoing focus on helping their customers improve candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program helps employers around the world better understand that consistent communication is a key differentiator of candidate experience, and LiveHire delivers on this."
The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.
The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open.
"LiveHire is thrilled to be a sponsor of the Talent Board for the second year running. Providing a great candidate experience is at the heart of our product vision. LiveHire enables clients to deliver an award-winning candidate experience through our unique total talent management platform and our two-way SMS engagement system. We encourage our clients to benchmark their candidate experience with the Talent Board and have seen outstanding results, with multiple clients winning the CandE awards including Roy Hill, oOh!media, and KJR," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO.
Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/
About LiveHire
LiveHire offers an award-winning recruitment and talent mobility platform. It dramatically accelerates the end-to-end hiring process and supports a single view of an organisation's talent, including candidates, contingent workers, internal employees and alumni. Learn more here: https://www.livehire.com/
About Talent Board
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
Media Contact:
Kevin Grossman
831.419.6810
241472@email4pr.com