NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational solutions, today announced it has joined Google's partner program to help brands launch on Business Messages, which lets customers initiate messaging conversations with businesses directly from Google Search and Maps.
Messaging allows customers to begin conversations when and where it's convenient for them, pausing when needed, and seamlessly picking up where they left off, just as they would when texting friends or family. By layering in automation and AI, brands can instantly respond to messages, swiftly answer questions and resolve customer intentions, and route more complex issues to agents.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically accelerated consumer interest in messaging, with conversation volume on LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform increasing by approximately 40% since shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements were enacted.
Google's Business Messages further enhances brand-customer messaging interactions with rich features like carousels and photos that expand conversations to drive loyalty, purchasing, scheduling, and upsell.
"We're excited to have LivePerson integrate with Google's Business Messages to help brands take advantage of the convenient yet personal connections that this messaging experience facilitates," said Shruti Venugopal, Partnerships, Communications at Google.
"We're delighted to announce that we're supporting Google's Business Messages, which enables us to learn and build with the technology, influence the roadmap and standards, and be among the first to offer our customers an upgraded messaging experience through Google Search and Maps," said LivePerson CEO and founder Robert LoCascio. "By launching on these extremely popular entry points, brands can provide instant access to virtual assistants and experienced agents to get customers what they need more seamlessly than ever before."
To launch on Google's Business Messages, respond to messages from your customers, and optimize your brand's conversational experiences, visit www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com