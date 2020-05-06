NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of conversational solutions, announced today participation at the following upcoming virtual events:
May 12
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Fireside presentation at 10:40 a.m. ET
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Rob LoCascio and SVP, Finance and IR, Matthew Kempler
May 19
Berenberg Conference USA 2020
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Finance and IR, Matthew Kempler
May 27
Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Finance and IR, Matthew Kempler
June 4
Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Fireside presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET
Presenters: Global Controller, Daryl Carlough and SVP, Finance and IR, Matthew Kempler
June 10
William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Fireside presentation at 8:40 a.m. CT
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Finance and IR, Matthew Kempler
A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com
212-609-4214