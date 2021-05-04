TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroupBy Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered eCommerce search solutions, today announced that Liverpool has partnered with GroupBy to enhance the quality of search results through automated personalization which will maximize accuracy and strengthen the online customer experience at Liverpool and its other eCommerce properties, including Suburbia, Gap, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, and Williams Sonoma.
Liverpool selected GroupBy's Intelligent Search solution that runs on Google Cloud Platform. Intelligent Search will power a more relevant, frictionless, and highly personalized eCommerce experience for Liverpool's customers through personalization, natural language processing, recommendations, and many more features, all while reducing manual effort.
"Our customers expect to be able to access us from anywhere, at any time, on any device, and we looked for a partner to enhance that experience," says Sebastian Pucheta Cao, Director of E-Commerce. "GroupBy proved their solution could best help us to modernize our eCommerce offerings and delight our customers."
"We are excited to work with Liverpool on their digital transformation," says Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy Inc. "Our search solution will give them the ability to create a more personalized shopping experience while supporting their omnichannel requirements."
About Liverpool
Liverpool, a leader in department stores, has a presence throughout the Mexican Republic through 283 stores, including Suburbia, in addition to 128 specialized boutiques, which also include 28 shopping centers in 15 states of the country. For 172 years it has offered the largest number of quality integrated products and services; from the latest in fashion for the whole family to advice on interior decoration, including food and beverage, home, technology and much more. In addition, it has the best gift table program. Liverpool is one of the best companies to work for in Mexico and employs more than 70,000 people throughout the Mexican Republic. Its commitment is to operate with the greatest efficiency, growth, innovation, prestige, service, profitability and adaptation to specific markets.
About GroupBy Inc.
GroupBy's fully cloud-native technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites, while reducing manual effort. Our SaaS-based suite provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, navigation, personalization, merchandizing, SEO and search autocomplete, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high-volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.
