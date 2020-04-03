ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new editorial on LiveSafeMobile.com details a bold, new technology proposal to help federal, state, and local agencies battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Mobile Citizen Engagement Center is the result of a joint effort between LiveSafe, the developer of the leading mobile safety and security communications platform, and Cognosante, one of the nation's most experienced and successful health information technology companies. The companies delivered a detailed outline to federal officials on March 19 and are awaiting action.
According to Dan Verton, LiveSafe's Director of Content and the author of the editorial, the joint endeavor would deliver the government a game-changing capability to detect, monitor, and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
"As we come face to face with the very real potential that hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens — our friends, neighbors, co-workers, and loved ones – will suffer through illness and possibly death in the next couple of months, we no longer have time for half-steps," Verton said.
Almost immediately, this solution will give millions of Americans the ability to understand their symptoms, what they should do if they think they might be infected, how, when, and where to get tested, and access real-time information and resources to ease their anxiety. This will span more than just an application – providing real-time chat and phone support.
More importantly, the COVID-19 Mobile Citizen Engagement Center will strengthen federal, state and local response efforts with actionable intelligence, decision support data, and the ability to send critical information to citizens based on their location.
Within a matter of days, the following technological capabilities can be brought to bear in the war against coronavirus:
Citizens can:
- Directly submit questions to the COVID-19 call center team.
- Real-time chat and submit anonymous information.
- Access CDC COVID-19 information in their Mobile App, including real-time information on testing locations, treatment centers, supplies, and other critical logistics information.
- Call Emergency 911 through their Mobile App, which will automatically route that 911 call and simultaneously alert the COVID-19 call center.
The Coronavirus Task Force can:
- Send Broadcast Messages containing critical information and communicate with App users in real time.
- Dynamically update the safety map to highlight testing centers, supplies, and other critical logistics.
- Push out geo-fenced messaging and check-in requests based on the actual location of citizens using smartphones with location services activated.
Federal, state, and local officials who want to learn more can do so by visiting www.LiveSafeMobile.com.
