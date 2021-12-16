LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced its certified partnership with Livescale, a global Live Shopping solution created to engage and convert customers through a fully-customized and brand-owned live online shopping experience.
As brands continue to incorporate live selling into their sales strategies, Switcher and Livescale are joining forces to provide Livescale retailers with the tools needed to elevate their shoppable livestreams.
As a Livescale certified partner, the Switcher app, allows customers to produce high-quality shopping streams including features such as multiple camera angles, remote guests, prerecorded video insertion, and graphic overlays like logos and lower thirds. In addition, Switcher's remote production services allow Livescale customers to outsource production at an affordable cost enabling Livescale customers to increase the frequency of their live shopping streams and associated revenue.
"As the retail landscape continues to change, live selling is quickly becoming a key sales strategy for brands, online boutiques, and retailers," said Nick Mattingly, Switcher Inc. Co-Founder, and CEO. "At Switcher, we know how powerful video can be for brands looking to reach, connect and engage with their customers, and we are thrilled to partner with Livescale to help simplify the video creation process for brands looking to implement a live selling strategy with video experiences that stand out and sell more."
Livescale has been credited with revolutionizing the online shopping experience by allowing retailers to share, connect and sell their products with just one click from inside a live shopping video embedded on a company's website. Livescale's seamless live shopping and e-commerce integration enables retailers to engage and convert their audience into customers quickly and effortlessly.
"When looking for a video partner to enhance a retailer's ability to "storysell(c)" with ease, Switcher Studio was a natural solution for us," said Madison Schill, Livescale Director of Marketing and Communications. "The Switcher app's ability to create polished, branded video while maximizing ROI is exactly the tool that the retailer ecosystem has been asking for as they venture into live shopping."
About Switcher, Inc. and Switcher Studio
Founded in 2014, Switcher, Inc. helps creators and businesses produce videos more easily and affordably through its multicamera production software, Switcher Studio. Switcher Studio lets users sync multiple iOS devices to capture video content from many perspectives—to tell stories, showcase products, and more. And its real-time video editing features to ensure that content is dynamic and polished. Plus, Switcher's integrations with streaming platforms and video conferencing tools allow creators and brands to reach their communities nearly anywhere. The tech startup, based in Louisville, Kentucky, and Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, employs 40+ team members. For more information, visit switcherstudio.com or download the Switcher Studio app.
About Livescale
Founded in 2016 in Montreal, Canada, Livescale is a Live Shopping solution that empowers brands to engage and convert customers through a fully customised and brand-owned experience. Tapped by LVMH as one of 2020's most innovative start-ups and the recent winner of Coresight's Live Shopping platform of the year, Livescale's innovative in-video checkout technology is also a special feature of the company.
