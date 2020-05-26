HACKENSACK, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU has helped customers captivate audiences using live video for over a decade. Now the company is launching a series of original live programs under the LiveU TV umbrella to educate, inspire, and engage with viewers at home. The shows, presented on LiveU's official Facebook page, are produced remotely using the latest LiveU innovations including mobile field units, the LU-Smart app, IFB and Video Return.
In this time of social distancing, Stay Connected spotlights customers creating unique live content for corporate, house of worship, government, nonprofit, and a host of other markets to stay connected with their communities. The LiveU Sports Show highlights what sports customers like the WWE, New York Jets, NASCAR, and others have produced using LiveU technology and what they are doing now to continue to generate content and connect with fans while sports is sidelined.
"During these challenging times, we've seen our customers rise to the occasion, quickly getting their on-air talent live from their homes using our HEVC solutions or even cell phones equipped with our LU-Smart app to stay connected to their audiences," said Ronen Artman, LiveU VP of Marketing. "We're seeing our technology power live music benefits featuring Jimmy Fallon and renowned DJ David Guetta to worship services, corporate communications and more. Our Sports and Stay Connected shows give content creators ideas and tips for producing captivating content."
Each week LiveU TV welcomes industry experts and customers to discuss interesting topics, trends, or innovative use cases. The channel will also feature special programming that highlights company news, product announcements, how-to videos, and other dynamic content.
"We also share unique live streaming and broadcasting solutions that make it easy and cost-effective for producers to keep creating content remotely," added Artman.
To learn more about LiveU TV and its programming schedule, visit https://get.liveu.tv/tv/.
