Viewership Increased 175%, Social Media Engagement Is Up By 109% and Artist Performances Jumped 821% Over the Same Calendar Period Last Year* LiveXLive Sells Over 7K Pay-Per-View Tickets to 'Live From Out There'; Posts Record Numbers for Kygo's Debut Performance of "Golden Hour" with Over 5.4 Million Live Stream Views and Its First Video Podcast with Adam Carolla with Over 1.1 Million Live Stream Views