LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, has partnered with three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker to power Pay-Per-View for the 11th Annual "Darius & Friends" concert benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The event will be held on July 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Ticket prices to the pay-per-view event start at $15.00. LiveXLive will also offer VIP bundles with limited-edition and autographed posters priced at $50 and $100, respectively, available at LiveXLive.com/Darius.
LiveXLive's Pay-Per-View offering launched in May 2020 enabling digital ticket sales, merchandise sales, digital meet-and-greets, and tiered-ticket pricing in addition to its core live streaming product as a one-stop-solution for artists and festivals.
"Pay-Per-View allows artists to go directly to fans, and perform for arena-sized audiences online and on mobile," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "It's great to enable artists to replace traditional venue concerts with live streaming and pay-per-view. We're honored to work with Darius to continue his annual commitment of raising funds for St. Jude with the Darius & Friends concert."
Rucker, whose social channels reach 5.2 million fans worldwide, will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In its 11th year, the annual event has raised over $2 million to date. Rucker made a commitment to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2008, after touring the facility known around the globe for treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
"Even though we can't all get together for a normal concert right now, it's important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do," shares Rucker. "I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause."
Since announcing PPV and digital touring, LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Darius Rucker, Pitbull, K-Pop sensation Monsta X, Nelly, Jeremih and many more. To purchase tickets visit: https://www.livexlive.com/live-events
The event is sponsored by CDW, Intel, PNC Bank, Cigna, Hendrix Enterprises and Delta Dental of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1100 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow @LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
About Darius Rucker
Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the record industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, he's enjoyed four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart and nine No. 1 singles at Country radio, earning a whole new legion of fans. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 8x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel." As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker is a constant supporter of the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, as well as for more than 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation. In 2019, Rucker embarked on the completely sold-out Group Therapy Tour with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of generation-defining smash Cracked Rear View in addition to the November 1 release of Imperfect Circle, their first album in nearly 15 years.
About Clint Black
Clint is celebrating the release of his 12th studio album, Out of Sane, marking his first studio project release in five years and it has been met with excitement from his fans. The lead single, "America (Still In Love With You)," is Clint's love letter to our great nation. Clint has one of the most storied careers in modern music. He surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-Platinum debut, Killin' Time. He followed that with the triple-Platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of Platinum and Gold albums throughout the '90s. Black's catalog produced 22 No. 1 singles, 31 top ten singles, and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen Gold and Multi-Platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations including a GRAMMY, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
About Tracy Lawrence
One of Country music's truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Most recently, Lawrence released his album, Made In America. The album is a milestone for Lawrence – penning eight of the 12 songs featured on the album. Lawrence's last studio album, 2017's critically acclaimed Good Ole Days, hit the No. 1 position on the iTunes Country Chart. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the award-nominated nationally syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence," for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s and is heard on more than 115 affiliates. Tracy is also the co-creator of "Storming Heaven: The Musical," a production based on the novel "Storming Heaven." Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with "Philanthropist of The Year" for his nationally recognized annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over half a million dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. MISSION:POSSIBLE is poised to make an even larger impact in the future, as the 501(c)(3) organization expands into more markets across the country.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
About the Grand Ole Opry
To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com. The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com.
